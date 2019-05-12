The colour comes from activated charcoal Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our seventh pick of the month is black ice cream.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

Next on our list of 29 ice creams for Ramadan is a social media favourite, the unusual but uber popular black ice cream!

#7 Black Ice cream

The first thing that comes to mind when anyone mentions black ice cream is – how? We have two words for you: activated charcoal.

History:

Black ice cream rose to popularity a few years ago and became a social media craze. According to news reports, the Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream shop in Manhattan US were the first to sell black ice cream. Their most popular is the Black Coconut Ash ice cream which gets its colour from charred ashes of coconut shells.

What is activated charcoal?

Activated charcoal is a black powder made from coconut shells, coal, bone char or sawdust. It is processed under high temperatures, which is why it is ‘activated’. it is often used as an emergency poison treatment because of its toxin-binding properties.

Activated charcoal is considered to have many health benefits. It is said to be good for the skin and is used in the form of face masks. It is also used as a teeth whitener. Activated charcoal is also an antioxidant. While some believe that the product is good for health, there is no scientific research to prove this. People are divided over the benefits.

In Dubai, you can get black ice cream from BLK Cab Coffee. The ice cream is vanilla based with added activated charcoal. According to the server, it tastes like cookies and cream ice cream. Regular customer and Dubai resident Ume Farwah Gardezi said: “I love this ice cream. I like how my teeth and tongue get black afterwards.” If you’re looking to experiment this Ramadan, do it with a black ice cream.

Activated charcoal is a popular addition to most foods. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/Gulf News

Information:

Price: Dh26

Place: BLK Cab Coffee, at City Walk and La Mer.

Availability: Black ice cream can also be found at Scoopy Café and SALT, in Dubai.