Designed for enthusiasts, the experience blends the thrill of driving Porsche’s most iconic models with cultural exploration and a countryside-inspired retreat. Participants will swap the city skyline for scenic routes leading into the Hajar Mountains, guided throughout by Porsche Certified Instructors.

The drive culminates in a farm-to-table brunch at Villa 891 Retreat, offering a relaxed setting surrounded by nature. The day also includes moments of discovery, relaxation, and cultural immersion, reinforcing Porsche’s focus on lifestyle as well as performance.

The journey begins at Porsche Centre Dubai, where 12 high-performance Porsche models await. Each driver may bring a co-passenger, accommodating up to 24 participants per event, ensuring an intimate and exclusive setting. Along the way, drivers will enjoy breathtaking landscapes while experiencing the performance of Porsche’s latest models.

More than a test drive, the Farmhouse Escape is billed as a celebration of culture, community, and the Porsche spirit. Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist at porsche.platinumlist.net.

