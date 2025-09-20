GOLD/FOREX
Porsche launches Farmhouse Escape driving experience in Dubai

Scenic drives, mountain routes and a countryside brunch await participants

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Porsche Centre Dubai & Northern Emirates has unveiled the Porsche Farmhouse Escape, a curated all-day driving and lifestyle experience running from September 26 to October 19 2025.

A journey beyond the city

Designed for enthusiasts, the experience blends the thrill of driving Porsche’s most iconic models with cultural exploration and a countryside-inspired retreat. Participants will swap the city skyline for scenic routes leading into the Hajar Mountains, guided throughout by Porsche Certified Instructors.

Exclusive fleet and scenic drive

The journey begins at Porsche Centre Dubai, where 12 high-performance Porsche models await. Each driver may bring a co-passenger, accommodating up to 24 participants per event, ensuring an intimate and exclusive setting. Along the way, drivers will enjoy breathtaking landscapes while experiencing the performance of Porsche’s latest models.

Retreat and lifestyle experience

The drive culminates in a farm-to-table brunch at Villa 891 Retreat, offering a relaxed setting surrounded by nature. The day also includes moments of discovery, relaxation, and cultural immersion, reinforcing Porsche’s focus on lifestyle as well as performance.

Tickets available

More than a test drive, the Farmhouse Escape is billed as a celebration of culture, community, and the Porsche spirit. Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist at porsche.platinumlist.net.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
