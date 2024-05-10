UAE's calling foodies! Feast your eyes (and stomachs) with great restaurant deals

Calling all culinary adventurers and brunch enthusiasts! Looking for the perfect weekend wind-down (and refuel)? UAE's got a smorgasbord of exciting new eats waiting to tantalise your taste buds. This month's hottest happenings include:

Opening news

French fancy takes over Ras Al Khaimah: Say ‘Bonjour!’ to a brand new resort – Sofitel Al Hamra Beach! This destination for gourmands boasts 7 restaurants, each promising a flavor explosion for every palate.

French fancy takes over Ras Al Khaimah's brand new resort – Sofitel Al Hamra Beach! Image Credit: Supplied

Breakfast offer

Indulge in an all-American style delectable breakfast experience at Claw BBQ, every weekend from 8am to 12pm on Saturdays, and 8am to 3pm on Sundays. Claw BBQ is in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Indulge in an all-American style delectable breakfast experience at Claw BBQ. Image Credit: Supplied

Brunch bunch up!

Experience an all-new ‘Disco Brunch’ at the award-winning Japanese venue, Okku, in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Starting May 18, this novel brunch will transport guests to the colourful 1980s and 1990s era with its specially curated brunch menu, every Saturday from 1 to 4.30pm.

The award-winning Japanese venue, Okku, in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Discover the best of British cuisine at the Great British Restaurant, with their Britpop Brunch. Every Saturday from 1 to 4pm, families and friends can expect a culinary journey across the United Kingdom with a fun-filled culinary celebration. It is in Duke The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai.

Discover the best of British cuisine at the Great British Restaurant. Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re craving traditional Thai cuisine, Thiptara's the place to be. Delight your palate with authentic Thai dishes meticulously crafted to perfection. Head over to Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Dubai every Saturday from 12.30 to 3.30pm.

Delight your palate with authentic Thai dishes at Thiptara. Image Credit: Supplied

Michelin Select restaurant, Punjab Grill, has the ultimate weekend brunch feast. The Weekend Brunch is available on Fridays from 6.30pm onwards, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4pm at both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.

Michelin Select restaurant, Punjab Grill, has the ultimate weekend brunch feast. Image Credit: Supplied

Step into the ultimate brunch experience at City Social and get ready to be swept away by the stunning views of the city complemented by the most delicious and decadent dishes. Indulge in this ultimate brunch every Saturday from 12.30 to 4pm. City Social is in Grosvenor House, Dubai.

Step into the ultimate brunch experience at City Social with stunning views of the city. Image Credit: Supplied

New menus

Oak Dubai, where Asian-inspired cuisine meets woodfire cooking, has a brand new Business Lunch menu. Available every day from 12 to 4pm, this menu offers a three-course dining experience and a selection of dishes crafted with the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. Oak Dubai is located at Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim.

Oak Dubai has a brand new Business Lunch menu. Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate the season's essence with The Artisan's new monthly offering: The Taste of the Season menu. This menu invites guests to savour the flavours and aromas of Italy in every bite. Available only during the month of May, at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, every day from 12pm to 12am.

The Artisan's new monthly offering: The Taste of the Season menu. Image Credit: Supplied

The award-winning Indian restaurant, Khyber, brings back the Summer Flavours Menu for the season. Enjoy meals that transport you to the heart of ‘olden day Mumbai’ every day. The weekday offers a three-course menu from Mondays to Thursdays, and there is a four-course menu from Fridays to Sundays at Khyber, Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel from 5 to 11pm.

The award-winning Indian restaurant, Khyber, is back with the Summer Flavours Menu.

Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapoor introduces a refreshing summer menu, celebrating the abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables, with a particular focus on the iconic mango. Diners can indulge in the flavours of the season with this exclusive seasonal menu until the end of June, 2024. Pincode is in Dubai Hills Mall.

Buffet extravaganza

Are you looking for a culinary journey this weekend? Ewaan, Palace Downtown, is paying tribute to the incredible diversity within Dubai, with its World’s Collection. Enjoy the open buffet every Friday from 6.30 to 10.30pm.

Ewaan is paying tribute to the incredible diversity within Dubai, with its World’s Collection.

Abu Dhabi

Enjoy an extraordinary pop-up dining experience ‘Skyline Supper by Catch at St. Regis’ atop the iconic helipad. This event will offer a chance to 20 guests to savour the dishes of the restaurant against the backdrop of the cityscape at 255 meters above the ground. Foodies can avail of this exclusive experience on May 18 and 19, from 6 to 7.30pm.

Enjoy an extraordinary dining experience at Skyline Supper by Catch at St. Regis. Image Credit: Supplied

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your spoon (or fork!), and get ready to embark on a delicious foodie adventure!