Dubai's culinary scene heats up with new restaurant openings and delicious deals

Calling all foodies! Dubai and Abu Dhabi are serving up a smorgasbord of exciting new restaurants and culinary experiences. This report is your guide to the latest and greatest, featuring everything from fine-dining French-Mediterranean cuisine courtesy of Michelin-trained chefs to casual breakfast spots and healthy smoothie options. Whether you crave a celebratory dinner, a quick workday lunch, or a delightful afternoon treat, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have something to tantalise your taste buds. Let's dive into the delicious details!
Resto opening
Get ready to embark on an exquisite culinary journey as Thea, a modern French-Mediterranean concept, prepares to make its debut in the heart of Dubai Design District (D3) this June. At the helm of Thea is Chef Matthis Grosjean, a French native who has honed his skills in the kitchens of culinary greats such as Michelin-starred Paul Bocuse L’Auberge and Taillevent Paris. Thea serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and opens in June 2024.
Breakfast offer
The Pods on Bluewaters have launched an incredible breakfast menu running every single morning, Monday through Sunday, from 8am to 12pm. Enjoy classic breakfast favourites with a unique Pods twist, plus indulge in unlimited coffee and tea.
Lunch deal
Juyi Restaurant and Lounge is set to take your lunch break to a whole new level with the launch of its sensational Business Lunch experience. Available daily from 12noon to 4pm. Juyi Restaurant and Lounge is at Paramount Hotel in Business Bay.
Healthy treat
Looking for a refreshing healthy treat? The Grazer has the perfect selection of smoothies for you. Bursting with flavours, each of the restaurant’s smoothies is designed to nourish and fuel your body. The Grazer is in Downtown, Dubai. Available from 8am to 11.30pm.
Abu Dhabi delights
W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, the iconic 5-star luxury hotel, proudly reveals its latest selection of exquisite offerings. Get ready for an extraordinary culinary journey through the rich flavours of Lebanon with Taste of Beirut at Garage this May. Guests are invited to embark on an exclusive menu pop-up experience at the Mezze Bar, where traditional Lebanese dishes are given a contemporary twist, offering a fusion of authenticity and innovation. Available every Friday in May from 12.30pm to 10.30pm.
