Dubai's culinary scene heats up with new restaurant openings and delicious deals

Breakfast offer

The Pods on Bluewaters have launched an incredible breakfast menu running every single morning, Monday through Sunday, from 8am to 12pm. Enjoy classic breakfast favourites with a unique Pods twist, plus indulge in unlimited coffee and tea.

Lunch deal

Juyi Restaurant and Lounge is set to take your lunch break to a whole new level with the launch of its sensational Business Lunch experience. Available daily from 12noon to 4pm. Juyi Restaurant and Lounge is at Paramount Hotel in Business Bay.

Healthy treat

Looking for a refreshing healthy treat? The Grazer has the perfect selection of smoothies for you. Bursting with flavours, each of the restaurant’s smoothies is designed to nourish and fuel your body. The Grazer is in Downtown, Dubai. Available from 8am to 11.30pm.

Abu Dhabi delights

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, the iconic 5-star luxury hotel, proudly reveals its latest selection of exquisite offerings. Get ready for an extraordinary culinary journey through the rich flavours of Lebanon with Taste of Beirut at Garage this May. Guests are invited to embark on an exclusive menu pop-up experience at the Mezze Bar, where traditional Lebanese dishes are given a contemporary twist, offering a fusion of authenticity and innovation. Available every Friday in May from 12.30pm to 10.30pm.

