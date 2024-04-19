Dubai's culinary calendar heats up: Must-try deals and events this April and May

Dubai's vibrant dining scene is sizzling with exciting new offers and events this April and May. From exclusive fusion menus and storytelling dinners to celebratory Easter brunches and revamped ladies' nights, there's something for every palate and preference. Let's dive into the culinary delights that await you.

Dubai food deals

Prime68, the award-winning steakhouse located on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, has introduced a special offer on its acclaimed business lunch. Guests can enjoy a delicious three-course meal, exclusively available until May 31 - every Thursday and Friday from 12noon to 3pm.

Katsuya and Yamanote Atelier join forces to introduce an exquisite fusion Katsuya x Yamanote Atelier Menu to elevate the Japanese dining scene in Dubai. Available from April 17 to May 5 - available at Katsuya at Hyde Dubai, at Yamanote locations including Al Ferdous, Mirdiff Hills, and Dubai Mall. Guests will also receive a special 20 per cent off when dining at the selected outlets from April 17, to avail before May 31, 2024.

Hoya, in collaboration with the Sagra Storytelling Supper Club, is introducing The Storytelling Cycle. Guests will embark on a journey through stories that celebrate the magic of spring, the season of rebirth, whilst dining on a delicious three-course Spring menu. Available on April 20, from 7 to 10pm. Hoya is at Al Wasl Road, Al Manara, Dubai.

Experience the unparalleled allure of Anatolian excellence at Rüya Dubai. This April, Rüya Dubai unveils a line-up of irresistible offerings, including its renowned Business Lunch for a midday escape, the vibrant ambience of Nazar Nights on Thursdays, and the opulence of Turquoise Wednesdays. Guests can indulge in a five-course menu to experience the essence of the Anatolian culture and flavours, available daily from 7pm to late. Ruya Dubai is in St Regis Dubai, the Palm.

Conrad Dubai invites guests to celebrate Orthodox Easter with an exquisite Greek culinary experience at Anása’s Easter Sunday Brunch on May 5, from 12.30 to 4.30pm. Guests can experience an authentic Greek feast featuring traditional dishes and vibrant flavours that capture the essence of the Mediterranean.

Abu Dhabi hotspot

W Abu Dhabi, the luxurious five-star hotel on Yas Island is spicing up its iconic Sipz and Glam ladies' night with a fresh twist on its food and beverage menu. Every Friday, from 6 to 11pm, women can indulge in an exclusive beverage offer: Buy one specially curated drink and enjoy free-flowing beverages for the rest of the night. The revamped Sipz and Glam evening also brings a deliciously new curated menu.

