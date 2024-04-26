Dubai and Abu Dhabi dining delights: Brunch deals, Mexican feast and Greek celebrations

Foodies, rejoice! Dubai’s culinary calendar is bursting with flavour. From unbeatable deals on pizza and fried chicken to celebratory Greek feasts and showstopping brunches, get ready to embark on a delicious adventure. Plus, we've got your breakfast fix covered with stunning views and a taste of Italy. Don't miss out on Abu Dhabi's exciting new sushi spot and a vibrant Cinco de Mayo fiesta!

Food deals

The Pizza Company is one of the go-to destinations for pizza enthusiasts. With a total of seven branches across the UAE - four in Dubai, one in Sharjah, and two in Abu Dhabi - it's easier than ever to satisfy your pizza cravings. Dedicated to crafting delicious pizzas using only the finest ingredients, The Pizza Company offers a menu that caters to every taste. From classic Margheritas to hearty meat lovers and fresh veggie pizzas, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

To make your pizza experience even more delightful, The Pizza Company is currently running a special promotion from April 25 to 30, customers can enjoy a ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ deal on pizzas for takeaway and phone delivery orders. Simply dial 600 500002 to avail of this limited-time offer and double your pizza pleasure!



Denny’s Diner is kicking off the spring season with a series of unbeatable offers to satisfy cravings and tickle tastebuds. From Dh1 Fried Chicken Burgers to a brand-new value menu, diners’ are in for the feast of a lifetime!

On 15 April, 500 lucky diners who register on the Denny’s middle east website will receive an email voucher for Dh1 Fried Chicken Burgers. The voucher will be redeemable in-store at any Denny’s branch from April 22 to 28 and is limited to one voucher per person. With its 24-hour diners in Abu Dhabi Mall and Al Ghurair Centre, Denny’s Diner is open round-the-clock.

Special celebration

Duo Gastrobar, the culinary gem renowned for its exceptional gastronomy, announces its participation in 2024’s Dubai Food Festival, with a spectacular limited-time Chef’s Tasting Menu. Prepare for a magical gourmet adventure created by the celebrated Head Chef Dmitry Blinov, whose artistic vision brings an unparalleled dining experience to the fore. Running from April 19 to May 12, the Dubai Food Festival sets the stage for a city-wide celebration of gastronomy. Indulge in Duo's exquisite four-course menu, available daily from 1 to 10pm throughout the duration of Dubai Food Festival.

Miya Dubai invites you to celebrate its first anniversary with a Greek feast that promises to merge tradition with a modern twist. This special anniversary evening will take guests on an exploration of flavours that honours traditional Greek cuisine while navigating the diverse gamut of Mediterranean influences. Miya Dubai is at the heart of Bluewaters Island. Available on April 26 at 8pm.

Ammos, in Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, invites guests to indulge in a delightful celebration of Greek Orthodox Easter with a special menu available throughout the day on May 5.

Start the celebrations for Cinco De Mayo early at Toro Toro’s Hola Hola Brunch. With free-flowing starters, mains and desserts served from the restaurant’s open kitchen, guests can sip on signature beverages while watching live traditional South-American entertainment. Toro Toro is located in Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai. It will be on May 4, from 1 to 4pm.

Put on your sombrero and gather your closest amigos for an epic Mexican fiesta at Maya to celebrate Cinco De Mayo! Tuck into the irresistible flavours of delicious tacos and savory nachos, each bite a celebration of authenticity. Create your own ceviche, aguachile, or tostada using the freshest ingredients such as tuna, oysters, and octopus. The Maya Mexican Kitchen Bar and Grill, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, May 5 from 7 to 11pm.

Breakfast delight

For an exceptional family breakfast experience at the Palm Jumeirah with its breathtaking sea views, Ella's Eatery is the place to be. Indulge in Ella's daily breakfast brunch from 8am to 12 noon.

Bringing a taste of Italy to Dubai, Bellini Café delivers an exquisite breakfast experience complete with the picturesque views of the Dubai Canal. Available from 8am to 3pm. Bellini Café is in Mr. C Residences, Water Canal, Jumeirah 2, Dubai.

Brunch offers

Discover the secrets of well-being with The Grazer’s newly unveiled brunch offer and brace yourself for a fantastic weekend treat. Available every Saturday from 12.30 to 4pm. The Grazer is in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Amazónico Dubai launches its highly anticipated brunch on Saturday May 4. With an exclusive menu that captures the essence of Latin America’s vibrant flavours, paired with premium beverages, the Amazónico Brunch will take place every Saturday from 12.30 to 4pm. It is in DIFC.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, renowned for its French Mediterranean cuisine, offers new seasonal dishes to its Business Lunch menu. Inspired by the rich tradition of French cuisine, the Business Lunch menu showcases an exquisite selection of fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced locally and from Europe. Business Lunch is available from 12 noon to 3pm on weekdays. LPM Restaurant and Bar is in DIFC.

Dining and leisure

The Stables Bar and Restaurant offers a quintessential British-themed gastro pub experience. With a diverse array of entertainment, including karaoke, live music, and live sports, there's something for everyone. Indulge in British cuisine and theme nights, from Ladies Nights to Pub Quizzes. But the fun doesn't stop there! From Pizza Mondays to Wings Wednesdays, Steak and Drinks on Fridays and Saturdays, and Traditional British Roast on Sunday, The Stables ensures a week packed with delicious food and entertainment for all. The Stables is located at Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Abu Dhabi hotspot

Sushi Art, the premier destination for authentic Japanese cuisine, opens its latest location at Abu Dhabi’s famed foodie hotspot, Al Qana. Whether indoors or outdoors, guests will embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey with a menu showcasing the diverse richness of Japanese cuisine. Open daily from 11am to 12 midnight. Sushi Art is in Al Qana - Hamad Mohamed Thani St, across the National Aquarium, 1st floor, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi.

W Abu Dhabi, on Yas Island, is excited to unveil its latest offers. It’s time to spice up the Cinco De Mayo celebrations with Garage's B.I.G Brunch featuring a Mexican Twist! Indulge in a lively afternoon filled with festive vibes including a Taco Truck, serving up mouthwatering traditional Mexican delights bursting with authentic flavours. Available on May 4 from 1 to 4pm.

