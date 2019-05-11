The dessert will give your your sugar fix for the week. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

Mad about toppings? There are many ice cream parlours in the country that dress their ice creams to impress. One such place is Ella’s Creamery, with their extravagant Rock and Roll ice cream.

#6 Rock and Roll Cone ice cream

Their Rock and Roll Cone ice cream is a combination of cotton candy, three scoops of ice cream and almost five toppings in a waffle cone. The recommended ice creams are a combination of Minecraft, Mermaid and Unicorn.

Minecraft is a combination of edible charcoal, mint and coconut. Unicorn Ice cream is a combination of cotton candy and bubble gum. And, Mermaid is mint chocolate chip ice cream.

History

The shop has been inspired by ice cream parlours of the 90’s and the names of their creations represent the same. They serve Italian gelato and sorbets, with a selection of traditional and wacky flavours. The ice creams use fruit colouring and is produced in a factory in Sharjah.

See how the ice cream is prepared at the shop. Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

What inspired the unique flavours?

According to store manager Rajesh Maharjan, it was owner Donald William Bremner’s children, Ella and Hemesh. He said: “Hemesh wanted something that he liked. He was playing the game Minecraft on his Ipad one day and decided he wanted a flavor similar to the game. Ella loves unicorns and wanted a unicorn ice cream. We researched and came up with the concept in a week.”

Customers can always get the fondant mermaid-tail topping, which is their signiture, but the rest of the toppings are a surprise. They can be lollypops, sweet and sour candy, jelly drops, unicorn horns or sprinkles.

This Instagramable ice cream is about 11 to 12 inches high and is bound to give you your sugar fix for the week. It is great to share with friends and family.

