1 of 11
Steel and glass buildings may tower over cities, jabbing at the sky, but the UAE is home to so much more than good architecture. There are stunning untouched-by-human areas and native-to-the-land exotic animals – here, we look at 10 hidden gems around the Emirates.
Image Credit: Insta/ thesustainablecity
2 of 11
SUSTAINABILE CITY’S SANCTUARY: A visit to the Animal Sanctuary in Sustainable City is a great idea for the soul and the eyes. In this community, where sustainability and love for the environment take centre stage, you will forget that you’re in the land of skyscrapers and world-record breaking attractions. With a kids’ play area, a duck pond, peacocks and rescued animals, the sanctuary is a great place to visit with family. Feeding goats and donkeys make for fun bonding moments.
Image Credit: Insta/ thesustainablecity
3 of 11
SECRET BEACH: This next one is also free and comes with a brilliant photo opportunity – angled right, you can get Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab in the background. Secret Beach, which is sometimes also known as Black Palace Beach, may not be the easiest to access – you get to it via an almost impossible-to-find pathway -but once you’re there, it’s well worth it. There’s not much else around – no amenities, no showers, no food trucks, but there’s a stunning view of the Burj Al Arab that makes the journey well worth the trouble.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
FLAMINGO OR MUAIRIDH BEACH: This is one of Ras Al Khaimah's most popular public beaches, and it's known for its two massive Flamingo statues. Spend some downtime here at one of the restaurants that offer coffee and nibbles.
Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
5 of 11
AL TAIBA HERITAGE MUSEUM, FUJAIRAH: Located on the Masafi-Dibba road, this neighbourhood is a great place to visit for a family trip in the UAE. Featuring greenery and a picturesque view of the mountains, the destination which includes a museum, heritage village and farm has several articles of cultural importance for the UAE. While this trip won’t be heavy on the activity, it will be a definite change from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Image Credit: Photo credit: Alexandermcnabb/Wikimedia Commons
6 of 11
UAE FLOWER FARM IN ASIMAH VALLEY: Another attraction lies off the Masafi-Dibba (E89) highway, where you can spend a relaxing couple of hours soaking up the nature views in the area. Couple this trip with a visit to Al Taiba Heritage Museum for a relaxed and fun getaway in Fujairah.
Image Credit: Insta/ uae_flower_farm
7 of 11
Al Wathba Dunes in Abu Dhabi: The twisted shapes made by the golden sands of the desert make this area a film locale favourite. It’s got an ‘off-the-earth’ vibe and makes for cool photos – and camping out moments. The dunes are accessible at any time of day, although the best times to visit are at sunrise and sunset.
Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
8 of 11
Jubail Mangrove Park: Located on the northern tip of Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island, the 120,000-square-metre park allows visitors to immerse themselves in nature as they stroll; elements of interest include 88 species of birds, fish and other wildlife.
Image Credit: Supplied: Wam
9 of 11
The Visitor, Research and Breeding Centre at the Wasit Nature Reserve in Sharjah
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
The emirate of Umm al-Quwain is one of the best indicators of how the UAE used to look like. It has been built nearby a prominent and bright blue lagoon, surrounded by little islands. These islands are perfect locations for bird watchers and all around nature enthusiasts. The wetlands are perfect to explore by boat or by kayak especially the mangroves and the water channels between the islands.
Image Credit: WAM
11 of 11
Khor al Beidah is a super popular spot for wildlife and for bird watching. Located on the Al Sinniyah Island, the largest of the Um al Quwain islands, which is a marine life preserve as big as 90 square kilometres. If bird watching is your thing, the best time to visit would be in between November and March, which means that great bird species will be coming in. the Island’s shallow lagoons and mud areas make the perfect habitat for feeding and nesting for many birds.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive