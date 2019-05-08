The Kunafa Sundae is a dessert to try this summer. Image Credit:

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our fifth pick of the month is the Kunafa Sundae.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

Our fifth pick for the month is a twist between the classic ice cream sundae and a popular Arabic dessert. We bring you the Kunafa Sundae.

#5 Kunafa ice cream Sundae

The traditional crispy, semolina-pastry dessert, Kunafa, served with ice cream, is definitely something different to try this Ramadan.

History

Kunafa is a traditional Arabic dessert that originated in the Middle East. It is a favourite among the residents in the region. Traditionally, the warm, soft and creamy Levantine dessert is made with thin noodle-like semolina dough, layered with cheese and soaked in sweet syrup. It is garnished with cream or nuts depending on the region. In Arabic, “kanafeh” can refer to the entire dish or the string pastry alone.

The ice cream sundae on the other hand, originated in the US and consists of one or more scoops of ice cream, garnished with syrup or sauce and toppings. According to online reports, many cities in the US claim to be the birthplace of the ice cream sundae, the earliest claim was by Two Rivers, Wisconsin, in 1881.

Where do you find the Kunafa Sunday?

While many restaurants add a scoop of ice cream over traditional dessert, at the London Dairy Bistro, the ice cream Sundae is a combination of a double scoop of vanilla flavoured Kulfi ice cream, which is topped with a layer of roasted semolina used for the kunafa. It is garnished with pistachio sauce and roasted pistachios.

Pistachio sauce is added twice during the preparation process Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

The roasted nuts and roasted kunafa help cope with the sweetness of the ice cream and one portion seems to be more than enough for two people to share. It also adds a crunch to the dish.

A layer of Kunafa is being added to the dessert. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

Channel Tourish, marketing manager at the London Dairy Bistro said: “We created this unique dessert because we wanted to blend Middle Eastern culture with a concept from the West. With the choice of ice cream, dried fruits and kunafa it suddenly appeals to more than one nationality. The kunafa is roasted and then vacuum-packed. All our ingredients are fresh and sourced locally.”

The dish is perfect to share Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

Information:

Price: Dh35

Where: London Dairy Bistro, Shaikh Zayed Road Dubai

Availability: The dish is available in all London Dairy stores in the UAE. Additionally, Kunafa flavoured ice cream is available at Jelly Belly in La Mer Dubai for a limited time. And, if just looking for the traditional Kunafa, we have a list for you.