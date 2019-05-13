The Kulfi is a refreshing Indian summer dessert Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/Gulf News

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our eight pick of the month is stick kulfi from India.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

While on our Ramadan Ice cream trail, we decided to visit India again and introduce you to the Stick Kulfi, our number three on the list.

#8 Stick Malai kulfi

Stick Kulfi is a popular Indian dessert that is similar to an ice cream. It made from condensed milk and is frozen on a long stick. Although similar to its counterpart, this dish is creamy, textured and not too sweet.

The process of creation is different as well, kulfi is not whipped like regular ice cream. It is made from malai (milk cream) or evaporated milk and is prepared by a heating process in which the fat droplets in milk are emulsified and the cream does not separate. It is also stirred constantly. The stirring thickens the concoction and makes it rich in protein. This is why kulfi takes longer to melt as compared to regular ice cream.

History

The cold dessert is decades old and was created during the rule of Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16 century. Kulfi has other flavours including mango, cardamom, vanilla and saffron.

The kulfi dessert is often garnished with nuts. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

Each Kulfi is topped with chopped nuts – usually almonds and pistachios. If you’re beating the heat this Ramadan, do it with a stick kulfi. You won’t regret it.

Information:

Price: Dh11

Place: Bikanervala, Bur Dubai, Dubai

Availability: Bikanervala has outlets across the UAE, and other Indian restaurants like Delhi Darbar, Kamat, Kabab Rolls also serve the traditional kulfi. Kulfilicious serves kulfi in many flavours, like chocolate, coffee, peanut butter, oreo and more.