Mochi ice cream comes in many refreshing flavours Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our second pick is mochi, japanese ice cream.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

Second on our ice cream trail for Ramadan is an ice cream from Japan: Mochi ice cream.

#2 Japanese Mochi ice cream

At first glance, these tiny colourful ‘dumplings’ may not look like ice creams, but don’t be fooled.

Mochi is a Japanese sticky rice dough. While it is eaten all year-round, mochi, which is considered a symbol of good fortune, becomes extra popular around the New Year. The Japanese gave this ancient food (said to exist as far back as 749AD), a modern twist: They pounded the sweet mochi dough into thin sheets, wrapped it around dollops of ice cream and viola! we have one of the most instagrammable and tasty desserts.

The sticky and slightly chewy texture of the coating, compliments the cold smooth texture of the ice cream inside.

The ice cream and the outer coating are usually the same flavour. Popular choices include mango, coconut, raspberry, chocolate , passion fruit and salted caramel.

Mochi ice cream is refreshing and rich in texture. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

History:

Japan and Korea both have similar pounded glutinous rice foods, known as mochi and tteok, respectively. The exact origin of mochi is unknown, though it is said to have come from China. According to an online encyclopedia, the New World Encyclopedia: “As early as the tenth century, various kinds of mochi were used as imperial offerings at religious ceremonies. A dictionary dating from before 1070 calls the rice cake ‘mochii’. Around the 18th century, people began to call it ‘mochi’.

A match-box sized piece of mochi has the same caloric content as a bowl of rice. Japanese farmers are said to eat mochi on cold winter days to increase their stamina. Samurais (military nobility and officers) took mochi to the battlefield because it was easy to carry and to prepare. It is believed that the sound of samurai pounding mochi was a sign that they were about to go into battle.”

Rice is used in the dessert because it is a staple in Japan. The dish is slightly pricy, but it is because it is handmade.

The founder of M’oishi in Dubai, Carol Mowad said: “The ingredients are imported from Japan. We have factories here in the UAE, which create the product. The last step of moulding the dish is done by hand.”

Single pieces are served in small pocket-sized paper containers. M'oishi has new flavours for the month of Ramadan, including Vimto,

Information:

Price: Dh17 per piece

Place: M’oishi, City Walk

Availability: Japanese boutique, Yakitate also serves mochi ice cream.