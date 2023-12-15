Celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey, approaching her 70th birthday, recently shared her weight management journey, unveiling her use of weight-loss medication. She spoke openly about how she has learned not to be ashamed about her weight gain or weight loss over the years.
In an interview with People, Winfrey expressed optimism about maintaining a healthy weight long-term, combining holistic practices like regular exercise with lifestyle adjustments and the inclusion of weight-loss medication in her routine.
For decades, weight fluctuations troubled her, but after knee surgery in 2021, Winfrey committed to rehabilitation, igniting a steady weight loss over the past two years.
Adopting a regimen of hiking and setting distance goals, she experienced increased strength and vitality. Embracing habits like a 4 p.m. last meal, consuming a gallon of water daily, and employing WeightWatchers principles, Winfrey discarded the notion that willpower alone was the key.
Beyond her personal journey, Winfrey's portrait was recently unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. Reflecting on her impoverished childhood, she marveled at the realization of having her picture among American historical figures, symbolizing the fulfillment of unforeseen dreams.
Painted by artist Shawn Michael Warren, the portrait captures Winfrey in a flowing purple gown, standing outdoors by a tree, joining the gallery alongside luminaries like Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama.