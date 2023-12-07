Ed Sheeran fans in the Middle East has spoken.
News has just trickled in that this global pop icon Ed Sheeran, who will perform in Dubai on January 19 and 20, has seen a robust demand when it comes to ticket sales. According to the organisers, the second night of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour on Saturday at the Sevens Stadium is already sold out. So if you are looking to attend, then Friday show is your best bet with limited tickets remaining.
Last month, the multi record-breaking singer songwriter announced what will be Dubai’s biggest-ever open-air concerts, with two consecutive shows– his first performances in the Middle East since 2017. The tickets went on sale in November.
Presented by All Things Live and AEG Presents and supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, both concerts will take place at the Sevens Stadium, where more than 60,000 fans will be serenaded by the popstar in his signature in-the-round format featuring a 360-degree central stage.
Sheeran, who is expected to perform all his biggest hits, including ‘Shape of You,’ ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’, will be supported on both nights by fellow Brit Calum Scott. The ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Asia, Middle East and Europe Tour 2024 follows Sheeran’s hugely successful USA leg, which set record-breaking attendances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where the talented performer secured the largest single-day concert attendance in USA history.
Tickets to Friday’s show are expected to sell out soon. For tickets, log on to www.edsheerandxb.com and www.platinumlist.net.