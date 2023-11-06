Need proof that 2024 is going to be a spectacular year for music lovers in the UAE? After teasing fans on his social media about his upcoming date with his fans in this region, it’s now confirmed that pop idol Ed Sheeran will perform in Dubai on January 19 and 20 at The Seven Stadium.

The 'Shape Of You' singer intends to set aside two days to treat fans to his hit music.

Sheeran, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, is one of the most happening artists in the current musical landscape. The global sensation is returning to perform in the UAE for the first time since 2017.

Sheeran, who has already released two albums in 2023, ‘Autumn Variations’ and ‘-‘ (Deluxe) featuring hit single ‘Eyes Closed’, will perform in ‘the round’, his signature format featuring a 360-degree central stage, allowing fans to surround the musician and enjoy an immersive close-up experience.

“We look forward to welcoming back one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time to the Sevens Stadium to perform his record-breaking Mathematics show. Fans will be treated to Ed Sheeran performing in the round, and for the first time in Dubai since 2017, having already wowed over 3 million fans with an incredible repertoire of music in the Mathematics ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour,” said Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, in a statement.

Sheeran’s upcoming Asia dates will be his first since 2019, the Middle East dates will be his first since 2017 and the European shows following on from his stint on the continent last year. The news comes hot on the heels of his record-breaking USA tour, where Sheeran set multiple attendance records including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium; the latter seeing Ed secure the largest single day concert attendance in the USA, ever.

This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, ‘-ʼ (Subtract) and Autumn Variations, both of which became big hits across the globe.

Released to critical acclaim in May and September respectively, Sheeran worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on both LPs. Ticket details are yet to be revealed.