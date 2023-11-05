Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair this weekend to promote her book on pregnancy, spoke about how motherhood had transformed her life and how she was eager to share a humane account of that particular phase.

“This book is one for the shelf. I have addressed so many issues that you can read this book 15 or 20 years later, even after becoming a mother. It’s a human account of what I personally went through – whether it’s weight gain, calming yourself down, or feeling acidic,” said Kapoor at an interactive session.

Kareena Kapoor signing autographs at Sharjah International Book Fair. Image Credit: Supplied

Her book, entitled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’ is meant to help women navigate the challenging period in their lives. She has also co-written books on nutrition and her own life.

Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s leading talents and has acted in Hindi cinema for over two decades.

Here’s her take on the following …

Her book entitled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’:

I have always lived my life, as most of my fans know, openly. When I was offered to write this book, I just thought to myself: “Who better than me to actually give an honest account of motherhood and my pregnancy journey?” This book gives a close-up experience of what pregnancy and motherhood entail. I enjoyed my first pregnancy and I was working till my ninth month. This book documents what I was feeling, doing, and eating.”

Her relationship with her body which has seen size zero and more:

“I have gone through different stages when it comes to my body. I have gone from being a chubby girl to trying to lose weight to becoming size zero. Honestly, I am a big Punjabi girl who loves her food. During my size zero phase, I weighed 45 kg… Then, I had my son Taimur and I gained and lost that extra weight. After I had Jeh, I am in my place where I love myself no matter what shape I am in. I have learned to just embrace everything that happens to you. Just like my most famous dialogue – I am my own favourite and that’s the way I live my life.

Her pregnancy diet:

“I tried to be really healthy. But I’m obsessed with good food: think pizzas and Chinese. But I tried to balance it out and tried not to eat anything that’s wrong. Being pregnant is not a ticket to eat anything or your chance to splurge on food. I was always trying to find that balance between fit and healthy. Going crazy on junk food was not an option.

Balancing work and personal life:

“Women can do anything and we are always multitasking. Women of today’s generation know how to balance everything amazingly well. Is there anything that a woman can’t do? I love working and I am happy when I am working. I am also happy when I come home. Remember, children want to see a happy mother.

Her unending confidence:

“I am confident because of all the love and nurturing that I have got from my friends and fans. Actors are like plants who need to be watered for that plant to go grow. Every actor seeks that love and nurturing from their fans.

Her definition of beauty:

“It’s all relative … You could feel beautiful even in your night suit or early in the morning without even having a shower. You don’t have to always be red-carpet ready or wear the most expensive designer clothes to feel beautiful. My children make me feel beautiful when I wake up. The first thing they do is give me a kiss and I feel so beautiful at that point.

Her ultimate dream:

“I love acting and I come from a family that’s so passionate about films and filmmaking – be it direction, acting, making movies … The dream is to keep working and acting forever. Even when I am 60 or 70 years of age, I want to keep acting in movies. I don’t have a dream role, but my dream is to act in movies forever.

Kareena Kapoor in a still from 'Jaane Jaan'.

Streaming platforms emboldening female talents:

“The digital industry has grown from strength to strength because many of our female actors have made such brave choices and decisions. I was able to tell many female-oriented lead stories, thanks to the streaming platforms. Female actors are now much more open and brave … People have now started focusing on telling a good story and solid scripts … With my debut on Netflix with ‘Jaanejaan’, I wanted to re-invent myself … OTT platforms allow you to stretch the rubber more. Directors have more leeway and can be braver.

Her favourite genre of film:

“These days I am drawn to roles emanating from a dark space – be it Jaanejaan or Omkara. Although people love watching me in a comedy, I love exploring different things. I have been an actor who loves to push boundaries a little bit. The key is to re-invent and take on different roles. It’s difficult to last so many years if you are doing the same thing.

Dealing with hate and being misquoted in the press: