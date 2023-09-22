With a stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma Jaane Jaan is intriguing enough to have our undivided attention for over two hours.
Set in the sleepy and picturesque Kalimpong town, we enter the world of the single mother, Maya D’Souza (perfectly cast Kareena Kapoor), and her teenage daughter, Tara D’Souza (Naisha Khanna). While their suburban lives in that hilly hamlet are uneventful, the same couldn’t be said about their troubled neighbor, Naren Vyas (Jaideep Ahlawat), who seems to be battling some sinister personal demons.