Tickets for singer Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ - = ÷ x’ concert in Dubai will be open for sale from 10 Nov., 10am GST onwards.
Sheeran is performing in the UAE for the first time since 2017 on Jan. 19 and 20 at the Sevens Stadium and both shows look like a sell out, following an overwhelming number of pre-sale registrations.
The performance will be the largest combined open-air concert to take place in the Emirate, featuring his signature 360-degree revolving stage format and providing fans with an immersive close-up experience with the British singer-songwriter.
In recognition of the announcement, Sheeran lit up the Dubai skyline with a striking Burj Khalifa projection on Nov. 6, with the same expected to take place on Nov. 9, ahead of ticket sales the next day.
The Asia, Middle East and Europe Tour 2024 follows Sheeran’s hugely successful USA leg, which set record-breaking attendance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where the talented performer secured the largest single-day concert attendance in USA history.
Sheeran’s visit is a long-awaited one and fans can look forward to singing along to some of his biggest global hits, including ‘Shape of You,’ ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ among other chart-topping hits.
Tickets are available at www.edsheerandxb.com and www.platinumlist.net.