Filipino artist Stephen Segovia, known for his comic illustrations for Marvel, Batman, Star Wars, X-Men, Moon Knight, and more, will be part of next year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region’s largest pop culture festival.
The 2024 edition will be held from 9 to 11 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and Segovia will join the convention for all three days.
Stephen Segovia broke into the comic book industry at the young age of 16. Since then, he’s gone on to work with several leading publishers on a variety of titles, including Tomas en Kulas of Funny Komiks, CAST of Nautilus Comics in his native Philippines and Shadowmance for UK publisher Markosia.
In the United States, he has contributed to such titles as Top Cow’s Tokyo Knights and M.I.T.H. ; Dynamite Entertainment’s Red Sonja, Battlestar Gallactica and Witchblade: Shades of Gray; Harri’s Vampirella; DC’s Countdown to Mystery; Marvel’s Wolverine and recently, Xtreme X-men.
Segovia’s work on Superman and Redhood and the Outlaws for DC Comics established him as one of the industry’s hot new talents. Segovia is currently working with Todd McFarlane, a Canadian comic-book creator, artist, writer, filmmaker and entrepreneur, best known for his work as the artist on The Amazing Spider-Man. Together, they are creating a team book called ‘The Scorched’, which assembles some of the most well-known characters of the Spawn comics.
VIP tickets on sale
VIP tickets for the 2024 edition of the convention are now on sale. VIP passes are divided into three tiers, namely Ultimate VIP, Super VIP, and VIP. The tickets cost Dh5,350, Dh2,500 and Dh 800 respectively, offering different privileges. There are also general admission tickets — Dh145 for a one-day pass and Dh330 for a three-day pass.