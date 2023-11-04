On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped the first official wedding pictures which he captioned, "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli. I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don't have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you."