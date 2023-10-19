Event organiser M Premiere is bringing four major events to the UAE, including the concert of Alexey Arkhipovsky, known as “the Paganini of the balalaika,” at Dubai Opera on November 1. This is his first performance in the Middle East.
Recognised as “the best balalaika soloist in the world” by the Guinness Book of Records in Russia in 2011, Arkhipovsky has drawn comparisons with the legendary 18th century Italian violin virtuoso, Niccolò Paganini, and American rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix. In Dubai, he will perform folk, classical and contemporary hits.
The Dubai Opera Ball, presented jointly by M Premiere and Mundus Gala, in collaboration with the Dresden Opera Ball, will take place on November 18 at Dubai Opera. Star performers will include opera diva Aida Garifullina, Italian tenor Riccardo Massi, Italian soprano Anastasia Bartoli, Russian mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, the Janoska Ensemble from Austria, Denis Rodkin, ballet star and premier of the Bolshoi theatre, and jazz maestro Igor Butman. The artistes will be accompanied by The Northern Sinfonia Orchestra, conducted by Italian music director Fabio Mastrangelo.
They will form the backdrop for debutant couples from Dresden — ladies dressed in fine gowns and gentlemen in tuxedos — who will present a charming dance exhibition in a three-four-time signature.
Some of the star performers of the Opera Ball will also stage individual performances. Aida Garifullina, described as “one of the most exciting opera divas of today and tomorrow” by maestro Plácido Domingo, will give her first solo concert in the UAE on November 19 at Dubai Opera.
On November 20, Denis Rodkin and his friends from Bolshoi, Mikhailovsky and Teatro alla Scala dance troupes will perform at Dubai Opera. They will present some of the well-known masterpieces such as Adagio from the ballet Raymonda, Pas-de-deux from the ballet Don Quixote, Dying Swan, Carmen and many more.