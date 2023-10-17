Global country pop and fashion icon Shania Twain will perform at Etihad Park on 25 November at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.
Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide, spanning a 30-year illustrious music career, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artiste of all time. With three consecutive diamond albums, the five-time Grammy Award winner heads to Abu Dhabi after a sold-out global tour in support of her latest album, 'Queen of Me'.
Race ticket-holders can look forward to iconic hits including 'Any Man of Mine', 'That Don’t Impress Me Much', 'You’re Still the One' and 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman'.
Other stars who will perform at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts include Tiësto and Ava Max, and Hall of Fame Rock and Roll group, Foo Fighters.
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: “Adding an artiste of Shania’s calibre to our line-up featuring some of the world’s biggest names, including Foo Fighters, Tiësto and Ava Max, not only demonstrates the scale of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but also adds to the diversity of entertainment we are offering fans.”
Race ticket-holders can upgrade their Yasalam After-Race Concert experience with a Golden Circle Upgrade. The upgrade guarantees access to the concerts, access closest to the stage and AAA stars, fast-track entry and dedicated beverage points. An early bird discount on Golden Circle Upgrades is available for a limited 48-hour period.
Tickets start from Dh1,450 and are available at www.abudhabigp.com.