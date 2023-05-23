The American rock band Foo Fighters, Dutch DJ Tiësto and US pop singer Ava Max will headline the Yasalam after-race concerts at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in November.

The famous musicians will perform at the Etihad Park in the Emirate. While Tiësto and Ava Max will perform on November 23, Foo Fighters are set to delight audiences three days later.

Founded in 1994, this will be the first time that the American rock band, which has won 15 Grammy Awards, is performing in the UAE. Some of their famous albums include ‘The Colour And The Shape’, ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’ and ‘Medicine At Midnight’. ‘But Here We Are’, their eleventh album, is slated for release in June this year.

Earlier this week, the band unveiled Josh Freese, who has played for bands including Devo, Guns N’ Roses, Sting and The Vandals, as their new drummer. The move comes after Taylor Hawkins, their former drummer, died at the age of 50 last year.

US-based Ava Max is known for her unique sense of style and incredible vocals. Her breakthrough single, ‘Sweet but Psycho’, released in August 2018 and peaked at number one in 22 countries. The single ranked number two and number 10 on the Australian ARIA Charts and US Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Ava Max Image Credit: Shutterstock

In addition to her acclaimed albums ‘Heaven & Hell’ and ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’, she has multiple collaborations with artistes such as David Guetta, Jason Derulo and Tiësto on their dance/electronic smash ‘The Motto’.

Dutch DJ and music producer Tiësto, whose most popular albums include ‘In My Memory’ (2001), ‘Just Be’ (2004), ‘Elements of Life’ (2007) and ‘The London Sessions’ (2020), is a big hit among fans over the years. He was voted “The Greatest DJ of All Time” by ‘Mix’ magazine in a poll among fans more than a decade ago. In 2013, he was voted by ‘DJ Mag’ readers as the “best DJ of the last 20 years”.

An RIAA platinum-certified and world-renowned music icon, Tiësto has enjoyed a career featuring global crossover success with over 36 million albums sold and a social media fan base exceeding 30 million followers around the world.

Dutch DJ Tiësto Image Credit: Shutterstock

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “It is a privilege to announce our first artists for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts and we look forward to welcoming rock & roll legends Foo Fighters, international icon Tiësto and pop powerhouse Ava Max to Yas Island in November to celebrate the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.”