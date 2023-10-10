K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS has re-entered the top 10 on the US Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart with his second solo single.

His latest single ‘3D’, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, debuts at number five this week, according to the Billboard chart.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay, and sales data.

This makes the 26-year-old singer the first member of the K-pop septet to reach the top 10 on the Hot 100 more than once with a solo project. ‘3D’ also debuted atop the Billboard Global 200 list this week.

However, unlike his first song ‘Seven’, which became an instant summer anthem landing the top spot on the Hot 100 chart within 10 days of being launched in July, ‘3D’ seems to have a slower start, taking the fifth position.

Since its launch, the lyrics of the song have sparked divided opinions among fans, with many unhappy with Jack Harlow’s rap verses. Some listeners took to social media channels to point out that Harlow’s parts in the song seemed disrespectful to women and had negative connotations.

During multiple live interactions with fans, Jungkook defended the song and lyrics pointing out that he was a grown-up, making music only for his fans who love him.

Released on September 29, ‘3D’ is an R&B (Rhythm and Blues) pop song that has recorded 13.6 million streams and 3.1 million in radio airplay audience, according to Billboard. It has also sold 87,000 physical and digital copies.

Previously, Jungkook’s song ‘Seven’, featuring Latto, dominated the Billboard 200 chart for nine weeks, before slipping to the second position for two weeks.

Including Jungkook, all seven of the band's members have appeared on the chart with solo songs. Jimin debuted at number one with his first solo single, ‘Like Crazy’, in April, becoming the first K-pop soloist to top the chart.