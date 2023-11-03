Sole DXB, the opening event of the 29th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), will be home to the official celebrations for Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 in the Arab world. It will commemorate 50 years of hip hop with a line-up of regional and international artistes, including Busta Rhymes, a pioneer in hip hop since the 80s and whose discography includes records with Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Lil Wayne.
He will perform on Dec. 10, apart from global artistic visionary Sampa the Great, and Syrian American rapper and spoken word poet, Omar Offendum.
Jadakiss will make his UAE debut on the festival’s main stage on Dec. 9, in addition to Tobe Nwigwe, true legend Big Daddy Kane, Sudanese American ODDISEE, DJ Shadow and Nadine El Roubi, one of the most prominent hip-hop and neo-soul forces in the region.
This year also brings UAE Mixtape, a showcase of the region’s rap artistes including The Recipe, Tac, Tayeb Santo, A’Y, Maxi Zee and Moh Flow, hosted by Mazzi of Def Jam.
