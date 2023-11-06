R&B megastar Chris Brown is confirmed to perform at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 at Etihad Park on 24 November.

Brown is one of the world’s best-selling artistes, having sold more than 217 million records. He has won several awards including Billboard Music, Grammy and BET Awards.

Brown burst into the music scene in 2005 with his debut single, 'Run It!' His other hits include ‘With You’, ‘No Air’ with Jordin Sparks, ‘Forever’ , and ‘Look at Me Now’. He is now set to release his 11th studio album, '11:11,' on November 11.

Other performers

Apart from Brown, the Yasalam after-race concert will boast a number of accomplished artistes like Tiesto and Ava Max who will perform on Thursday, Shania Twain on Saturday and Foo Fighters on Sunday.

Dutch DJ and music producer Tiësto, whose most popular albums include ‘In My Memory’ (2001), ‘Just Be’ (2004), ‘Elements of Life’ (2007) and ‘The London Sessions’ (2020), has been a big hit among fans over the years. He was voted “The Greatest DJ of All Time” by ‘Mix’ magazine in a poll among fans more than a decade ago. In 2013, he was voted by ‘DJ Mag’ readers as the “best DJ of the last 20 years”.

US-based Ava Max is known for her unique sense of style and incredible vocals. Her breakthrough single, ‘Sweet but Psycho’, released in August 2018 and peaked at number one in 22 countries. The single ranked number two and number 10 on the Australian ARIA Charts and US Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Shania Twain, who has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, spanning a 30-year illustrious music career, is the top-selling female country pop artiste of all time. With three consecutive diamond albums, the five-time Grammy Award winner heads to Abu Dhabi after a sold-out global tour in support of her latest album, 'Queen of Me'.

Founded in 1994, this will be the first time that the Foo Fighters, which has won 15 Grammy Awards, is performing in the UAE. Some of their famous albums include ‘The Colour And The Shape’, ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’ and ‘Medicine At Midnight’.