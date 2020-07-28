Talk-show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Image Credit: NYT

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is currently being investigated following accusations of staff experiencing racism, intimidation and an overall toxic work culture.

The New York Times reported that executives from Warner Bros Television and the production company Telepictures sent a letter to employees of the talk show that outlined the company’s investigation, according to two people with knowledge of the letter.

The probe comes after BuzzFeed published a report that all was not fine and dandy on comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, which has aired since 2003 and is known for its positive and upbeat approach.

In the BuzzFeed report, one current employee of the show and 10 former employees spoke about dealing with racial comments, being fired for taking sick days or to attend funerals.

One Black employee said that one of the show’s writers had told her, “I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres dances with first lady Michelle Obama during a taping of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2015. Image Credit: AP

Most of the blame was laid on three of the show’s executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner.

However, the show’s main face, DeGeneres, has been in the news this year for apparently being mean-spirited and very unlike her TV persona.

In March, a Twitter thread started by comedian Kevin T Porter went viral, documenting DeGeneres’ alleged bad behaviour.

“Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank,” he had tweeted.

Ellen DeGeneres poses backstage with her Carol Burnett award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards Photo Room on January 5, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

This resulted in a number of claims being made about the star — ranging from weird to ‘Horrible Bosses’ material.

“She has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower,” one person tweeted.