Celebrities this week have taken to social media to encourage others to wear masks and, in the case of Tom Hanks, shame those who have been refusing to comply with this basic health and safety guideline. In America, wearing a mask has turned into a contentious debate. Some are holding onto the belief that it’s their right not to wear a mask, while others point to it being a social responsibility that will save lives. Now, Hollywood A-listers, musicians and athletes have joined the conversation in support of masks.
Jennifer Aniston: Jennifer Aniston wants you to #wearadamnmask. The ‘Friends’ actress took to Instagram to post a striking selfie with a black mask on and a lengthy message. “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that business are shutting down… Jobs are bing lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.” She added: “People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”
Hugh Jackman: No, you’re not seeing double. Hugh Jackman shared a poster of his character ‘Wolverine’ wearing a mask (over his mask), with the words ‘WEAR A MASK’ spray painted across. “Exhibit A. Even Wolverine has to adapt his mask to wearing a proper one. Art created by #Mutant101,” wrote the Australian actor.
Missy Elliott: This one will make you do a double take. Missy Elliott appeared on Twitter this week sporting a camouflaged mask — her specially designed garment features an image of her nose and mouth, with her signature purple lipstick included, so it blends perfectly to create a ‘no mask’ illusion. It was designed by photographer and illustrator Derek Blanks. When a fan remarked that she thought it was just Elliott’s bare face, Elliot replied: “Lol my eyes are real, the mask is just the nose and lips.”
Chrissy Teigen: Back in May, cookbook author Chrissy Teigen urged people to “be safe, stay hydrated, wear your mask.” This week she appeared on Instagram doing a medical check-up wearing a black mask. “Don’t forget to keep up with your paps [Pap smear] … even though the world is ending!!” wrote Teigen.
Mark Hamill: Even the force won’t stop Mark Hamill from wearing a mask. The ‘Star Wars’ actor changed his Instagram profile picture to include a photoshopped mask on. And while you might know Hamill as Luke Skywalker, he also famously voiced Joker in 1992’s ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ — now, he wants a mask with his signature toothy Joker smile printed on it. If that’s not enough, he declared: #RealMenWearMasks
Dwayne Wade: Former professional basketball player — and husband to actress Gabrielle Union — Dwayne Wade showed his frustration over some people’s refusal to comply with health and safety regulations. He wrote on Twitter: “Here’s a thought. . just wear your damn MASK!”
Alicia Keys: Recording artist Alicia Keys kept it simple and got straight to the point on her Twitter, where she has 30 million followers. The ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ singer wrote on Wednesday: “Wear a mask. That’s it. That’s the tweet.” She used the mask-wearing emoji for maximum impact.
George Takei: ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei, who this year celebrated his 83rd birthday, took to social media with a fully ‘Star Trek’-themed post. In a selfie, he’s wearing a Star Trek cap, a Star Trek mask and he’s putting up the Vulcan salutation. “Live long and wear a damn mask,” wrote Takei.
Tom Hanks: After contracting COVID-19 and recovering from the virus, actor Tom Hanks had some strong words for anyone still refusing to wear protective gear. At a press conference for his film ‘Greyhound’, premiering on Apple TV+ this month, Hanks said: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands … Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things -- I just think shame on you.”
Chris Pine: Chris Pine prefers to lead by example. The ‘Star Trek’ actor (noticeably missing from social media) wore a white mask as he took a stroll to purchase a stack of books. Photos of Pine wearing the protective garment as he carried his literary haul went viral. “I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask,” tweeted Rachael Conrad, getting more than 100,000 likes.
