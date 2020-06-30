1 of 12
It was the film debut that had even Bollywood bluebloods sit up and take notice as two of the film industry’s most powerful families were waiting in the wings to watch the launch of the next generation of star kids. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s son Abhishek was entering Bollywood, ready to romance Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Filmmaker JP Dutta got the honours to launch the duo in his war film, ‘Refugee’.
As Abhishek Bachchan clocked 20 years in the industry on June 30, the actor dedicated a message to his fans, thanking them for their never-ending support. Bachchan marked the day by taking a trip down memory lane, to where it all started. “Time flies when you’re having fun! Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films,” Bachchan wrote. “Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient, supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!”
Bachchan also thanked his family on his 20-year journey. “It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support …. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day when they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me.”
Bachchan’s performance in the movie garnered him a nomination for the Best Male Debut at the Filmfare Awards. With more than 60 movies to his credit, the ‘Guru’ actor thanked fans for the overwhelming love, and support throughout his journey in the industry. “Thank you all for the love, the acceptance, and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward! Off to work, I go!” he tweeted.
Earlier this month, the actor had started a #RoadTo20 series on Instagram to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He recalled his movies from every year and reminisced the fond memories attached to it, including ‘Dhoom’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Guru’, ‘Paa’ and ‘Dostana’.
In addition to three Filmfare Awards, the actor has won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for producing the comedy-drama ‘Paa’.
Meanwhile, the two interesting projects that are lined up for Bachchan in the coming days is his upcoming movie ‘The Big Bull’ and his debut web series ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’.
Elsewhere, his co-star Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to celebrate her memories of her first film. “My first shot was at 4am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence....”
She further added: “I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film.”
The actress has played some iconic roles along the way including the entitled Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, a sex worker in ‘Chameli’, and the feisty Geet in the romantic blockbuster ‘Jab We Met’. She also spearheaded the all-women romantic comedy ‘Veere Di Wedding’.
Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie ‘Good Newzz’, pairing her opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, about an IVF mix-up, released last year and was a commercial success.
While no web debut has happened for her as yet, unlike that of her husband Saif Ali Khan in ‘Sacred Games’ and sister Karisma Kapoor in ‘Mentalhood’, Kapoor Khan has said in several past interviews that she is open to looking at the small screen for roles. (With additional inputs from ANI)
