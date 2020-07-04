1 of 12
Dollar, dollar bills y’all. That’s what the new Instagram 2020 Rich List is all about with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson smashing his way up the ranks to perch himself on the number one spot with 187 million followers and commanding a cool $1m and some short change per post.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 12
According to the recently released figures by social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ star toppled former self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner from the top spot and with only 182m Instagram followers in comparison, with $986,000 per post.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
The UK-based company Hopper HQ has been publishing its Instagram rich list since 2017 with Jenner topping the charts last year. According to The BBC, the rankings and cost per post were arrived at after speaking with so-called social media influencers themselves, along with brands and marketing companies, and using publicly available pricing information to estimate how much each account could charge.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Coming in at number three is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who may command a higher following with 224.8m fans on Instagram, but his posts are valued at $889,000.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
Newly minted billionaire Kim Kardashian West comes in at number five, who can charge $858,000 per post to influence her 175m followers on Instagram.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kimkardashian
6 of 12
Rounding up the top five is singer Ariana Grande, who has become an influential voice to Americans in wake of the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, with each post of hers valued at $853,000 with 191m followers.
Image Credit: Agencies
7 of 12
Beating names such as Beyonce Knowles and Jennifer Lopez, it is Selena Gomez who has emerged as more influential at number six with her 180m followers and posts valued at $848,000.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
Queen Bey lands at number seven with a $770,000 value per post and 148m followers. She is followed by Justin Bieber (139m followers, $747,000 cost per post), Taylor Swift (135m followers, $722,000 cost per post) and footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (139m followers, $704,000 cost per post) who round up the top 10 spots.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
Beating names such as Will Smith (at spot 30) and Luis Suarez (at spot 35), cricketer Virat Kohli emerges as the first Indian influencer on the list at number 26, with more than 64m followers on Instagram and $296,000 cost per post.
Image Credit: PTI
10 of 12
Competing with singer Dua Lipa (at 29) is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who comes in one place ahead at 28, with her 54m followers and a cost per post valuation of $289,000.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra
11 of 12
Another notable name on the list is Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah whose Instagram posts are valued at $180,000, with 39m followers.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Former UAE resident and beauty mogul Huda Kattan lands at number 46 with more than 44m followers and Instagram posts that are valued at $91,800.
Image Credit: Supplied