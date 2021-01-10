The Russian State Opera will bring three acclaimed classic productions to Dubai Opera this February.
Audiences can look forward to enjoying Bizet’s ‘Carmen’, Verdi’s ‘Aida’ and new version of Adolphe Adam’s ‘Giselle’.
The tale of ‘Giselle’ will be staged between February 4 and 6, taking viewers into the doomed love story of Count Albrecht and a trusting peasant maid, Giselle.
On February 7 and 8, the Russian State Opera will delight viewers with the powerful and dramatic production of ‘Carmen’. Audiences will undoubtedly feel the thrill of fiery passion, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville in Bizet’s most popular opera.
Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don Jose, a naive soldier who falls head over heels in love with Carmen, a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale. The infatuated Don Jose abandons his childhood sweetheart and neglects his military duties, only to lose the fickle Carmen to the glamorous toreador Escamillo.
The third and last production this February will be ‘Aida’, taking place on February 9 and 10. Set in Ancient Egypt, Aida is a story of love and betrayal set against the backdrop of war.
Tickets for the shows are available online and start at Dh300.