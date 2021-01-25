1 of 22
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shared this image on their Twitter account with the caption, "This is the UAE, where winding roads lead you to the summit. This photo, taken by #KhalifaSat, shows Jebel Jais, the highest summit in the UAE (around 2,000 m above sea level), which features the world’s longest zipline with some breathtaking views. #WorldsCoolestWinter"
Image Credit: Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre
Ras Al Khaimah is known to many as the country’s ‘adventure emirate’, thanks to its miles of mountain landscape and thrilling attractions. Above, a group of visitors manages to find a vantage point to chill and soak up the Hajar Mountains' magnificent view.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Temperatures up in the mountain (at 1,934-metre or 6,268 ft above sea level) are generally 10-degrees cooler than other parts of the country.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The route to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah offers a wonderfully scenic driving experience.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The view of the lights from the trail of cars going up the top and coming never fail to impress visitors.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Families enjoy outing at Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park. The drive to the top presents a series of breathtaking picture opportunities.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Families enjoy outing at Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park in Ras Al Khaimah. It is reasonably well-established that Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah offers a "mountain" of excitement for one and all, including families and adventure-seekers.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
For thrill seekers, like these rock climbers, Jebel Jais is nothing short of an adventure park.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Families at Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park. The observation deck is close to the summit of Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak at 1,934 metres (6,345 feet) above sea level. Developed by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the Jebel Jais Observation Deck includes a series of viewing platforms to experience bird life and flora and fauna of the emirate’s Al Hajar Mountain range, which borders Oman.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Viewing Deck Park at Jebel Jais has seven viewing decks with twelve binoculars that visitors can use to view the stunning valleys from an impressive height of 1,250 meters above sea level.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Jebel Jais viewing deck park has seven viewing decks offering 360-degree vistas of Hajar mountains.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A group of visitors manages to find a vantage point to chill and soak up the magnificent view. The UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais is part of the spectacular Hajar mountain range that were formed over 70 million years ago in the eastern part of Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Mountain climbing has been a big draw for tourists to Ras Al Khaimah. In a September 2020 survey by Dnata Travel, the emirate has emerged as the most popular destination in the country, with 55 per cent of respondents stating they would like to explore more of the emirate in 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Its fun time for kids at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The world's longest zipline is in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. Pre-COVID, tourism contributed 5 cent to RAK’s gross domestic product. The emirate aims to grow that to 10 per cent by 2025.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Running into local farmhands with his animals in tow is a common incidence.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The drive to the top presents a series of breathtaking picture opportunities. A selfie here, a groupie there, is the norm.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Friends enjoy a barbecue at one of the picnic spots near the top the mountain.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A twilight view of the lights from the trail of cars going up and down Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah impress the visitors.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Families enjoy the cool weather at Jebel Jais.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News