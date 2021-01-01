1 of 12
Aries (March 20 – April 18): During the last half of 2020, while your ruling planet Mars was in Aries for an unusually long stay, you both decluttered your life and goals, then started a list of new ones. However, with the focus shifting to life’s practicalities, from money to the wise use of your time, there are yet more decisions on the horizon. Tempting as it is to settle on a single plan then plunge in, with the foundation on which they’re based shifting, regard everything you do as an experiment. Also, while often your independent streak is an asset, for now, focus on teamwork, at home and out in the world. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Suddenly your efforts, both recent and from the past, come good.
Taurus (April 19 – May 19): After a period of frustration if not setbacks, as 2021 begins, either those past efforts fall into place or new, and better, options appear. Show interest but continue to explore, ideally until the Taurus New Moon, on 11 May, when your perspective and actual situations are clearer. Equally, be prepared for changes in your way or living or working, possibly a series of them. Each is acquainting you with new ideas, people and activities for the future. Bizarrely, what seems least wise or welcome initially could, untimely, be brilliant. And be bold. You’ll only regret what you didn’t explore or do, not what you did. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Breakthroughs so unexpected that, initially, you question them.
Gemini (May 20 – June 20): As you begin the year of 2021, you’ll have done and dealt with so much you’ll have a huge sense of achievement — but you’ll also be bored and craving excitement. You get exactly that, with a range of offers and encounters taking you to new places and leading to intriguing discussions, if not life-changing offers. The trick? Explore these, show interest but avoid committing. Why? During the year’s second half, there’s lots more yet to come. It’s as if you were doing puzzle, each clue brings you closer to the insights you need. By the year’s close, your activities and your life will be a lot more exciting. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Chance encounters bring insights and amazing new people into your life.
Cancer (June 21 – July 21): Over the past year or two, you were generous to others, and in a range of ways. Some involved supporting those closest or business. However, a few were an investment in the future, and have been tricky if not a struggle. Finally they begin to pay off, often in unexpected ways. True, these means relying on others, and possibly after recent difficulties. Work closely with those who’re both knowledgeable and who you trust to respond to the range of ideas and offers that appear over much of 2021. You may say no to some, but others will prove to be far more worthwhile than you’d imagined possible. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Your trust in others and enthusiasm for life returns, gradually but ultimately, big time.
Leo (July 22 – August 21): Over the past year or two you’ve been forced to rethink, if not substantially alter, elements of your way of living, working or both. While initially this was tough, recent ideas and encounters have broadened your horizons for the present but, equally, the future. Yet you’re hesitant, mostly because of the changes involved. That’s the point. Use some of the Leo fire, both to say farewell to the past, and plunge into the future. You’ve done it before and it worked, and it will again. Be patient. Things are unlikely to come together until the Leo New Moon on 8 August. It will be worth the wait. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Life’s like an adventure story, with twists and turns, then a spectacular victory.
Virgo (August 22 – September 21): After dealing with a series of rewarding but demanding situations, you need a break. But you’re hesitant about leaving certain matters in others’ hands. Not only is it time for those involved to take charge, you’ve important ideas or offers to explore. Initially, focus on what you can learn, not decisions. With circumstances changing, frequently and often in your favour, the trick is to show interest, explore but avoid commitments. By midyear, you’ll realise how exciting, and far-reaching, your options are. Better yet, some are drawing you into exciting, and unfamiliar territory. Still focus on making temporary arrangements. New or long term commitments can wait. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Past efforts pay off, in way as surprising as they are wonderful.
Libra (September 22 – October 22): It’s the rare Libra who betrays their impatience with frustrating circumstances or tedious individuals. Yet if you weren’t warned about the twists and turns you’ll face during the first half of 2021, you’d be increasingly on edge. However, this period is about undoing, either completely letting go of elements of the past or saying farewell to unrewarding alliances. Often you’ll know what’s wise. But, still, in several situations things won’t come together until mid-September, when fiery Mars’s move into Libra sharpens your focus and heightens your luck. After that, magical events reshape everything, and, as they unfold, you realise they were worth waiting for. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: The more yet let go, the more exciting your life becomes.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): After years of thinking about new ways of working or living, but having taken little action, suddenly things begin to happen. While some involve your plans, others are sudden and give you little choice but to make changes, a few far-reaching. Tempting as it is to battle them or, alternatively, do the minimum, these are about breakthroughs. The secret? Think of times in the past when unexpected changes arose, and you battled them. The irony is, you’ve now embraced those and are fighting what will become the next exciting chapter of your life. The sooner you say yes, the better. Once you do, the rest will make sense. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Risky as it seems embrace the new. A new zest for life will appear.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 20): If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise. For the past year, life’s been about duty and practicalities not the exciting discussions and ideas that you thrive on. Now, suddenly, the focus shifts and at last you’re free to explore options. However, you’ll be combining what you’ve learnt recently in ways as challenging as they are exciting. The trick? Be uncharacteristically patient while you figure out how to achieve that rare balance. Once you do, you’ll not only be able to deal with more than previously, you’ll become expert at handling complex situations and even trickier individuals. This gives you the courage to explore once-intimidating activities, plans or alliances. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: As you leave tedious commitments behind, a new world opens up.
Capricorn (December 21 – January 18): Recently, you’ve been juggling a range of duties and obligations, often will little time to think. Now, with both your ruling planet Saturn and fortunate Jupiter having moved to accent your resources, from money to time and even your ideas, while you’re still overwhelmed, life’s far more exciting. However, this means making swift decisions, often based more on your instincts than hard facts. While challenging initially, you soon learn, first, how to act on those feelings and, second, to keep arrangements flexible enough that as circumstances shift and you learn more, changes can be made swiftly. After that, the rest will be easy. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Once you were cautious about things that seem too easy. No longer. Just say yes.
Aquarius (January 19 – February 18): Aquarius is perhaps the most inquisitive sign of the zodiac. However interesting new ideas and intriguing people are, making the variety of changes in your way of living or working indicated by the planetary set-up for 2021 is another matter. Tempting as it is to sidestep these, at least get involved. With fortune Jupiter, planet of exploration, in Aquarius, life’s not about rethinking what you know, but discovery. True, often things won’t make sense. This once, forget about analysis and plunge in, knowing that, at minimum, you’re in for an adventure. What you get could be far more thrilling than you imagined possible. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Plan for the unexpected, in the form of people, offers and events. Say yes to everything.
Pisces (February 18 – March 19): For ages your instincts have told you certain ideas were worth pursuing, some your own, a few involving others. While, in the past, your efforts have been frustrating, 2021 offers far more support. Still, progress won’t be steady, and you’ll either need to be patient or willing to rethink both your vision and the practical side of plans. This may seem a compromise. However, you’ll soon realise how wise these changes and, in fact, others’ advice will be. Similarly, seek their help but be aware they, too, are juggling responsibilities. Once you create that balance between persistence and patience, you’ll not only achieve wonders, you’ll enjoy every day of the year. GREAT THINGS TO EXPECT: Recognise you don’t know it all, be flexible, and the rest will be easy.
