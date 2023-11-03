Global K-pop star Jungkook, of South Korean boy group BTS, just released his first solo album ‘Golden’. The album, which consists of 11 tracks in English, including Jungkook's earlier songs 'Seven' and '3D’, was released at 1pm in Korea (8am in UAE).
BTS’ label Hybe also released the official music video of the album’s lead single, ‘Standing Next To You’. In less than an hour, the video had over 1.5 million views.
Fans noticed that the music video was a not-so-subtle tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Jungkook is seen dressed in a military jacket complete with metallic embellishments, tassels, and all, copying some of the late legend’s signature dance moves.
On the day of the release, BTS’ agency BigHit, took to the K-pop online community app called Weverse to share the promotion schedule of the album.
Earlier, on October 15, the agency also shared the complete album track list, featuring the lead single and collaborations with Major Lazer, a Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ trio and DJ Snake, French music producer and DJ.
The full track list includes songs like '3D' (feat. Jack Harlow), 'Closer to You,' 'Seven' (Explicit Version feat. Latto), 'Standing Next to You' (feat. Major Lazer), 'Yes or No,' 'Please Don't Change' (feat. DJ Snake), 'Hate You,' 'Somebody,' 'Too Sad to Dance,' 'Shot Glass of Tears,' and the Clean Version of 'Seven' (feat. Latto).
The 26-year-old golden maknae (youngest member) of BTS is also set to wow fans with his first concert as a soloist, live on stage, later this month.
BTS’ agency BigHit Music, in a previous official statement said that the show will be called ‘Golden’ Live On Stage. The statement revealed that Jungkook’s concert will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, to celebrate the release of Jungkook’s album.
“Jungkook ‘Golden’ Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate the love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist,” the statement said. It is scheduled to begin at 8pm (3pm in UAE) on November 20 at Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul.
Tickets will be available to Army (BTS fans) membership holders and Weverse Shop Global album purchasers. More information regarding the online streaming and tickets will be published in a separate notice, the statement added.