K-pop idol Jungkook of South Korean band BTS is teaming up with David Guetta and MK for new remixes of his two hit singles – ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto), and ‘3D’ (featuring Jack Harlow).

The two remixes were uploaded on the official YouTube channel of BTS, BangtanTV, on October 30.

On October 28, BTS’ BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jungkook would be releasing two new remixes of his songs.

For the ‘Seven’ remix, Jungkook collaborated with David Guetta, a French DJ and music producer. Guetta achieved mainstream success with his 2009 album One Love, which included the hit singles ‘When Love Takes Over’, ‘Gettin' Over You’, and ‘Memories’.

According to Bighit, the ‘Seven’ remix, is “skillfully crafted and transforms the original track into an electrifying electronic dance genre… [and] accentuates the song’s energy with rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody”.

Meanwhile, for the ‘3D’ remix, Jungkook worked with MK (Marc Kinchen), a Detroit-born DJ and producer. Bighit explains that the remix is: “…a reinterpretation of the original track in the danceable house genre… it captivates listeners with its catchy and repetitive sound.”

Both remixes will be included in his upcoming solo album ‘Golden’, set for release on November 3.

Ahead of the release, Jungkook released a set of posters for the tracks in the English album.

The posters released on October 26 reveal the lyrics of the songs and give a sneak peek into what to expect from the album.

Golden will consist of 11 tracks in total including his previous releases.

Additionally, the second track ‘Closer to You’ will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio, Major Lazer.

The sixth track titled ‘Please Don’t Change’ will feature DJ Snake. Credits also mention Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

The other tracks include ‘Yes or No’, ‘Hate You’, ‘Somebody’, ‘Too Sad To Dance’, ‘Shot Glass of Tears’, and the title track ‘Standing Next to You’.

This weekend, fans congratulated the 26-year-old singer, for winning the International Song of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Awards, Thailand, for the track ‘Seven’.

Recently, the singer also went viral after teaming up with the K-pop group Le Sserafim for a TikTok dance challenge to their song 'Perfect Night'. Le Sserafim is a popular girls' K-pop group formed by Spurce Music and consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae.

Stalker or fan?

The star was also in the headlines, along with his close friend Cha Eun-woo of Astro, and NCT’s Jaehyun. The trio, who usually meet up regularly, had stepped out to grab some food and drinks when they were allegedly disturbed by a fan.

The fan took to social media to share videos and texts describing her meeting with the idols. While she could not contain her excitement, other netizens did not appreciate her behaviour and labelled her as a stalker.

The fan has now, reportedly, apologised and shared her side of the story.

In a recent conversation with the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo.com, she said that she had approached the idols asking for autographs as it was a conventional conversation starter.

She added that she and her friend did not want the autograph but rather wanted a chance to see the idols closely. “Our minds were racing and blanking out so in the heat of the moment, we couldn’t think through what to say,” she said.

She added that she did not ask BTS’ Jungkook and Astro’s Cha Eun Woo for a photo but her friend first asked for a lighter to stand closer to them and check if they were the K-pop idols or not.