Less than a week after BTS member Suga enlisted in the military, the mega K-pop group's agency BigHit Music has shared an official statement.

The agency briefly commented on the band's return in 2025 and enlistment plans of the remaining four members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

All four members are currently focusing on solo projects.

While the exact dates of their enlistment have still not been revealed, BigHit Music confirmed that they will announce the military service plans of the remaining members this year.

Recently, all seven members of BTS signed a contract renewal with their agency BigHit Music, which is BTS's exclusive label under the South Korean label Hybe.

As reported by Chosun.com, a Korean daily news website, on September 25, BigHit confirmed that all BTS members had renewed their contract and will continue its activities as a group under Hybe, led by the label's founder chairman Bang Si-hyuk, in 2025, when all members complete their military service.

“All BTS members have completed signing the second contract renewal. Members currently serving in the military will have completed their military service obligations in 2025, when the new exclusive contract period begins,” BigHit stated.

Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are currently serving in the military.

The remaining members will "announce their enlistment plans sequentially within this year," according to BigHit.

BTS, which debuted in June 2013, previously signed its first contract renewal with BigHit Music in 2018, almost a year ahead of the actual contract expiration date.

In the same year, BTS made its first Billboard chart appearance, when their song 'No More Dreams' debuted at number 14 on World Digital Song Sales, before climbing to number two, seven years later.