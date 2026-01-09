Vijay’s Jaya Nayagan release postponed indefinitely; next hearing on January 21

The High Court has now temporarily stayed the single-judge order
The release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jaya Nayagan has been postponed indefinitely after the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a single-judge order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the film a UA certificate. The Chief Justice-led Bench has now listed the matter for further hearing on January 21, after the Pongal holidays.
Hearing the CBFC’s writ appeal, the court began examining the single-judge ruling that had gone in favour of the Vijay-starrer. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing for the CBFC, challenged the finding that the CBFC Chairperson’s January 6 letter was issued without jurisdiction. He told the court that the letter itself had never been challenged, as no writ of certiorari was sought against it.
The ASG also argued that the CBFC was denied a fair opportunity to present its case, since it was not allowed to file a counter-affidavit before the single judge passed the order.
Earlier in the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned the urgency behind the CBFC filing the appeal on the same day as the single-judge ruling. Responding to this, the ASG laid out the timeline, stating that the petition was filed on January 5, heard on January 6, and the letter directed by the court was submitted on January 7 — which led to the appeal being moved immediately.
The High Court has now temporarily stayed the single-judge order, leaving the fate of Jaya Nayagan on hold until the next hearing on January 21.
