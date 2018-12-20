The Sharjah Art Foundation has launched a new annual film festival titled the Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), which will run from January 18-26 next year.
A schedule of films, which have yet to be announced, will screen at venues across the emirate, including Mirage City Cinema, Al Mureijah Square, Al Hamriyah Studios, Al Hamriyah, Africa Hall, Al Manakh, and Al Hamra Cinema and Al Rolla.
The 2019 edition of SFP will feature more than 100 short and feature films by local, regional and international filmmakers, accompanied by a programme of talks and workshops.
A jury of globally recognised film experts will select winners for the best narrative, documentary and experimental film.
The Sharjah Art Foundation will also offer an annual production grant of up to $30,000 (Dh110,173) for two to three short films by emerging filmmakers. The awardees are expected to complete their short films (each under 50 minutes) within 12 months of receiving their grants, and the films will be shown in the following year’s SFP as part of a special production grant programme.