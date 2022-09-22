South Korean singers Rain and Heize are set to perform in Dubai for the 3rd ‘KITE: K-POP in the Emirates’ event on October 2 at the Agenda in Dubai Media City.
The free concert is being co-hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Korean Cultural Center and also marks the opening of the KOCCA UAE office in Dubai.
Oh Hyun Jeon, Regional Director of KOCCA UAE, said: “Since its first virtual concert in 2020 with more than 15,400 real-time viewers, the KITE has also much loved by K-pop fans in the UAE. Last year, we had more than 3,600 audiences coming to the KITE at Dubai Expo 2020 and this has become symbolic sign of cultural exchange between Korea and UAE. This year the KITE will be hosted again in Dubai with Rain, one of the first K-pop world stars and Heize, a rising singer-song writer.”
Rain is one of Korea’s top musicians and is known for songs such as ‘Rainism’, ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘It’s Raining’. After starting off in boy band named Fanclub at the age of 16, he went on to forge a solo career with his first album ‘Bad Guy’.
Since then, Rain has won a number of major awards and has been selected twice as one of the world’s 100 most influential people by Time Magazine.
Recently, the singer released hit songs such as ‘Why Don’t We (Feat Chungha)’ and ‘Switch to Me’ (duet with JYP).
Heize is a rising singer-songwriter who debuted in the music industry in 2014 with a dreamy and unique tone. She’s known for songs such as ‘Star’, ‘We Don’t Talk Together’, ‘You, Clouds, Rain’ and ‘HAPPEN’. Her most recent album ‘Undo’ was released in June.
In addition, K-POP XR video performances will be showcased with YB, 10CM, pH-1, Car, the garden, SWJA and Prudence.
The concert ticket is free but the ticketing via Virgin Megastore is mandatory. Tickets will be made available soon, organisers have said.