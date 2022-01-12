Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams. Image Credit: AP

US rock band Paramore is officially gearing up for a new album years after their last release.

Frontwoman Hayley Williams told Rolling Stone in an interview released on January 11 that she was nervous to get back into the studio with members Zac Farro and Taylor York, but everything fell into place once they were together.

“We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us,” Williams told the magazine. “We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same [things].”

Paramore members Zac Farro, Taylor York and Hayley Williams Image Credit: facebook.com/paramore

Paramore formed in 2004 and they’re known for their pop punk sound that shines in songs such as ‘Misery Business’, ‘Still Into You’ and ‘Ignorance’. Their track ‘Ain’t It Fun’ won the Grammy for Best Rock Song in 2015.

So far they’ve released five studio albums, the last one being 2017’s ‘After Laughter’.

For their upcoming work, which has no release date yet, Williams said she tried to get Grammy-nominated singer SZA involved.

“We started recording only a couple of months ago. We go into the studio around 10am and leave around 7 or 8pm like a bunch of dads,” she said. “I’ve been trying to get SZA to come hang with us ’cause I want to be friends in real life but we leave the studio to eat and sleep and she’s still carpe-ing the diem.”

Cover art for 'Petals for Armor'. Image Credit: Supplied

Despite the long gap between releases, Williams hasn’t rested on her laurels. She released two solo albums amid the pandemic — 2020’s ‘Petals for Armor’ and 2021’s ‘Flowers for Vases/Descansos’.