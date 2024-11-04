Washington: Lady Gaga is set to headline Kamala Harris' rally in Pennsylvania on Election Eve, as part of the final push in her and Tim Walz's campaign's "Get Out The Vote" organizing effort, reported Variety.

The Philadelphia rally will feature performances and speeches by various artists, including DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.

The Pittsburgh event will include D-Nice, Katy Perry, and Andra Day.

"It's time to get ready to vote; I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania," she says in a video posted on her Instagram account.

Gaga will be appearing at one of two star-studded "Get Out the Vote" events in the state, according to Variety.

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris running against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris hopes to make history by becoming the first woman president of the US.