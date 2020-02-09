Agency says he will release an album in the first half of this year

Former X1 member Kim Woo-seok is set to make a solo debut.

His agency Top Media shared last Wednesday that the K-Pop star will release an album in the first half of this year.

Though they didn’t disclose any information about the release, his label reportedly announced that a self-written track will be included in the album.

He has been a member of K-Pop group UP10TION since 2015 and goes by Wooshin as his stage name. Alongside his fellow bandmate Lee Jinhyuk, the singer participated in the fourth season of the popular reality TV show ‘Produce X 101’, where he rose to prominence and joined X1 in 2019.

Following a vote-manipulation investigation of the show, X1 disbanded earlier this year. Its members have been pursuing solo activities.

His bandmate also made his solo debut with mini album ‘S.O.L.’ after gaining attention on the Mnet reality show.

The UP10TION member recently bagged a solo endorsement for cosmetics brand CLIO, joining former endorsers Lee Hyori, Gong Hyojin and Sandara Park