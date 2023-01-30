South Korean actor and idol Song Joon-Ki has several reasons to celebrate in his life this year.
Through an intimate and highly personal letter addressed to his fans, he revealed that he is married to his British girlfriend Katie Louise Saunders and that they are gearing up to welcome a child soon.
"I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her," he said in the letter.
He added that he wrote to his fans after registering his marriage and is keen to live his life with Saunders.
In an article published on Soompi and other news outlets, he claimed that his British sweethart made him a better person in more ways than one.
Song Joong Ki confirmed that he is in a relationship back in December of last year.