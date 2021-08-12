Jessica Alba and Zac Efron in the video for Dubai Tourism Image Credit: YouTube

First, we had Hollywood stars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron playing a spy couple fighting their way across the city.

In the second cinematic video from the global campaign, Dubai Presents, we have a fresh new trailer titled 'Dubai: A Romance to Remember' that explores a different genre.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has launched the ‘Romcom’, which comes just days after the campaign was kicked off with the high-octane spy action genre clip.

According to a statement, Dubai Presents, which is filmed by award-winning director Craig Gillespie, takes a unique approach to global destination advertising, using a highly stylised and cinematic lens to create engaging content, highlighting some of Dubai’s most iconic locations.

Image Credit: Visit Dubai YouTube

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai Presents builds on our leadership’s vision to embrace innovation and marks a new era in destination marketing as we showcase some of the most recognisable architecture and landscapes as well as hidden gems to inspire audiences across the world and offer them a travel entertainment platform like no other. For travellers, this campaign offers a sneak peek into the experiences, hospitality and infrastructure that have firmly placed Dubai among the world’s most visited destinations.”

In the new video, Alba and Efron’s characters have their bags misplaced and are on the lookout for each other to get their belongings back. As all romcoms go, they are destined to find each other and find love.

Zac Efron Image Credit: Visit Dubai YouTube

In the ‘Romcom’ trailer, keep an eye out of some of Dubai’s most loved destinations, including architectural wonders of the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhoods, quirky boutiques and Creekside cafes in Al Seef. There’s also a scene at the ever-popular traditional desert camp.

Going forward, Dubai Presents is set to release a series of new trailers starring Alba and Efron that will offer a unique view of the city.

