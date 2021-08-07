1 of 7
Bollywood actresses such as Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Rekha are often seen in handloom saris. Their love for handwoven fabrics is no secret and gives them an edge amongst their contemporaries. On National Handloom Day, we look at some celebrities who keep it chic in handlooms:
Dia Mirza: The actress is known to promote conscious and sustainable fashion as well as lifestyle, taking up many environmental causes and makes mindful fashion choices. The actor is often spotted in eco-friendly and sustainable clothing options styles like saris and suits. She often wears handloom ensembles by designers like Anavila who specialises in natural and handwoven fabrics.
Sonam Kapoor: The fashionista’s handlooms are right up their with her avant garde brands. Not one to shy away from experimenting, Kapoor inspired a generation of millennials to fall in love with traditional textiles and this stunning sari is on point. The colourful khadi sari is a creation by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Kangana Ranaut: The actress is always making headlines, but when it’s for traditional handloom such as this, it’s for all the right reasons. The star has always been vocal about her preference for handloom ensembles and labels. She is often spotted wearing a sari, be it for an airport look or a media event. In this picture, Ranaut is seen wearing a traditional off-white sari with gold border.
Vidya Balan: Balan’s sari collection is envious. She wore this beautiful handloom Karaikudi Chettinad cotton sari directly from the weaver. It features bold checkered patterns, popularly known as madras checks, which originates from the Karaikudi region.
Rekha: The veteran actress sets a perfect example of how to look stunning in a sari. Rekha has always been loyal to her handloom sari and always drapes one for red carpet events. Her collection of saris include heritage Kanjivarams and Chanderis.
In 2015, India designated August 7 as National Handloom Day to support indigenous industries. August 7 was picked as it was the same day in 1905 that the Swadeshi, or ‘Make in India’, movement launched in Calcutta, India. | Picture used for illustrative purpose
