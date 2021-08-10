1 of 10
‘Eat Pray Love’: Based on the hit novel of the same name, this movie will transport you to a variety of beautiful locales and provide some inspiration as well. In it, Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) gets out of her comfort zone after a divorce and travels to Italy, India and Indonesia in her journey to find inner peace.
‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’: This hilarious movie is not your average romcom. It starts off with heartbreak as the lead character Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) gets unceremoniously dumped by his girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). Peter decides to take a holiday to Hawaii but ends up staying at the same resort as Sarah and her new, eccentric boyfriend.
‘Crazy Rich Asians’: Take a virtual holiday through the lives of the rich and famous with this hit romantic comedy that made history with its Asian cast. Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a professor, has been dating a man named Nick Young (Henry Golding) and travels to Singapore to meet his family. When she gets there, she realises that her down-to-earth partner is part of one of the richest families in the country.
‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’: Summer holidays aren’t complete without your closest friends and this wholesome movie is all about gal pals. Actresses America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel star as four best friends who purchase a pair of pants that mysterious fit them all. As the young girls spend their first summer apart, they agree to share the pants over the holidays.
‘Mamma Mia!’: Break into song and dance with the classic musical that was turned into a successful movie franchise. Set on a beautiful Greek island, the movie is about a young bride-to-be Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) who doesn’t know who her father is. So she invites her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) former three partners to her wedding to figure out who her dad is.
‘The Parent Trap’: Summer camps are full of fun, adventure, and in the case of this movie will help you find your long lost twin. Lindsay Lohan plays identical twin girls Hallie and Annie who are split up when their parents get divorced. They are reunited when they attend the same summer camp, and decide to pull a switcheroo on their unsuspecting parents in an effort to get them to fall in love again.
‘Dirty Dancing’: This is a summer vacation flick like no other! Set in 1963, Frances (Jennifer Grey) and her family go on holiday to a stunning resort. While exploring the grounds, she comes across the staff — including dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) — at a sultry party. Soon a forbidden love blooms between the two, with lots of dancing in between.
‘Before Sunrise’: The first movie in this cult classic trilogy is set in Vienna and gives viewers a close look at an touching romance. Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy) on a train with the intention of travelling to different destinations. They get to talking and get off the train together in Vienna where learn more about each other.
‘Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie’: If there’s one character that will get people laughing no matter what, it’s Mr Bean. In this movie, Mr Bean (Rowan Atkinson) ends up being sent to the US to transport a priceless painting to a museum. The museum’s curator asks Bean to live with him and his family, without realising that Bean isn’t an art expert but a bumbling security guard.
‘We’re the Millers’: Crime, comedy and a road trip unite in this hilarious film. David (Jason Sudeikis) is a drug dealer who has to smuggle some loot from Mexico. In order to do this, he hires other criminals to form a fake family that will help him commit the act.
