Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday despite some “no” votes from her new colleagues.
Eight new IOC members were voted in to make a total of 107 drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and former athletes, and leaders from politics and industry.
After being summoned to the lectern by Princess Nora of Liechtenstein, the longest serving IOC member at 39 years, Yeoh read the 104-word oath while holding a corner of the Olympic flag — white with five coloured rings.
“I promise to fight against all forms of discrimination and dedicate myself in all circumstances to promote the interests of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Movement,” Yeoh said to complete the oath.
Like the other new recruits, Yeoh was presented with a golden medallion by IOC president Thomas Bach.
Yeoh, who has ties to the United Nations representing her home country Malaysia, was elected in a 67-9 vote by secret ballot. Her membership comes in the same year as her Oscar win for best actress in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’
She also is an international campaigner for road safety in partnership with her husband, Jean Todt, the former head of the Ferrari team in Formula One racing. He also previously served as president of FIA, the governing body of motorsports.