Amid their alleged romance, the model and the actor might have attempted to keep their phase of getting to know each other, away from the public's eyes with her friend's help.

Speaking to The Mirror UK, on October 14, a source said that the 28-year-old blonde beauty and the 48-year-old actor chose not to meet at their respective homes. Instead, the two have allegedly been using Taylor's mansion in Rhode Island, New York City, as their 'secret love nest'.

On the reason why, the source explained, "Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time, getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help. “She said the door to her home is always open for them to use."

The source went on to spill, "Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends."

Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumours after the two had a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City on October 5.

The actor was later pictured dropping Gigi, who shares Khai with singer Zayn Malik, outside her apartment on October 9. The rumoured couple seemed to have come back from an overnight getaway at that time.

A few days later, it was reported that Bradley's former partner, Irina Shayk, played a significant role in his and Gigi's alleged romance. "Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry," a source told The Messenger on October 12.

"Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings." The source further shared about the two's current stance. "Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out," the source stated.