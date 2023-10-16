Hollywood actor Will Smith said recently that wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir served as a wake-up call for him.
In an email to ‘The New York Times’, Smith shared: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”
On Sunday, Smith dropped a video of him on Instagram, falling asleep on a boat as he receives multiple notifications on his phone. The caption reads: "Notifications off. :)” in what seemed to be a nod to wife Jada’s shocking revelations recently that they have been living separate lives since 2016.
Will also shared his thoughts on Jada’s memoir in a letter penned for Jay Shetty’s podcast, ‘On Purpose,’ where Jada discusses her forthcoming book. Shetty read her estranged husband’s letter for her: “I applaud and honour you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more… I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club… I love you endlessly. Now, go get some Merlot and take a rest.”
Jada replied with a laugh: “He knows I can’t have no Merlot.” But the actress was appreciative, saying: “That’s beautiful,” she said. “That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”