Hollywood multi-hyphenate Jada Pinkett Smith will bring her world tour ‘Worthy: A Journey with Jada Pinkett Smith’ to Dubai on November 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena. This will be her second stop in the UAE after appearing in Abu Dhabi, the day before, to host a conversation inspired by her Emmy Award-Winning talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ with women entrepreneurs from the UAE capital.
During her Dubai leg, Pinkett Smith will delve into her debut memoir, ‘Worthy’, which will be released worldwide on October 17. Pinkett Smith is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, musician, host, author and advocate whose career has spanned over 30 years. During this intimate evening in Dubai, she will recount her life story and the challenges she has faced along the way as a public figure. From an unconventional upbringing in Baltimore, to an unconventional marriage to actor Will Smith, adhering to the status quo has never been a familiar road for this icon. She will share her journey of navigating complicated, false narratives about her marriage, her family, and herself.
Sarah Omolewu, Managing Partner of Maven Global Access—the tour's producers—will join Pinkett Smith on stage.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jada Pinkett Smith to Dubai for what promises to be an unforgettable evening. Every city on the 'Worthy' World Tour will witness the power of Jada's story, but there's something especially magical about the energy and connection we anticipate here. We're excited to facilitate this intimate space where Jada unfolds the transformative layers of her memoir for our Dubai audience,” said Omolewu in a statement.
