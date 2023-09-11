Hollywood actor and dreamboat Chris Evans is now a taken man.
According to several reports, the actor got married to his girlfriend and Portugese actress Alba Baptista over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod in the United States on Saturday.
The ceremony was a closely guarded affair. Reports in People Magazine and other news outlets claim the ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ star had made isure that select guests signed NDA and their phones were forfeited, according to a report in Page 6.
Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, reportedly invited their closest family and friends to witness their wedding ceremony.
According to reports, Evans had invited his Marvel co-stars including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.
A few pictures are now floating on social media where you see wedding guests including Renner, Downey Jr., and Hemsworth among others chatting casually at the wedding